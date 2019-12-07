The Witcher Team Addresses Geralt’s Two Swords

Netflix will soon unleash its newest series The Witcher, and it’s a show that both fans of the books and fans of the video games are looking forward to quite a bit. One of the biggest hallmarks from the games is Geralt’s two swords, which he wears on his back and swaps between depending on who he is facing at the time. His steel sword is used against humans, while his silver sword is used against monsters, though in the footage from the show we haven’t seen him wearing them on his back like in the games. In a new breakdown of the trailer, showrunner Lauren Hissrich and executive producer Tomek Baginski addressed his two swords and did confirm he has both, but they went with the method he uses in the books over the games.

“Geralt obviously has two swords in the show, and we see him mostly with his steel sword on his back,” Hissrich said. “Coming into the series I always assumed that he would actually use the silver sword more than he does.”

“Geralt is a monster hunter, but this danger coming in is coming very often from the human side, and we never forgot about the second sword,” Baginski said. “The second sword is there with the horse. This is how it was originally done in Andrzej Sapkowski’s stories.”

So, worry not, he will be brandishing both swords along his journey, but like in the books, he’s a bit more selective about when he actually wields it.

You can find the official description for Netflix‘s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher hits Netflix on December 20th