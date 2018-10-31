‘The Witcher’: Triss Cosplay Looks Right Out of the Game

Now that we finally have our casting pick for Netflix’s The Witcher television series’ Triss Merigold, it’s time to celebrate the character from the beloved fantasy franchise even more – this time, through cosplay!

The cosplayer in question Goes by “Christina Cosplay” and she’s an incredibly talented cosplayer from Russia and self-proclaimed The Witcher fanatic. The below photo showcases a side-by-side of the character in-game and the cosplayer herself, showing off the stunning level of detail that her creation brings to life:

There are even more stunning shots from her photo set below, truly bringing the fiery redhead into the real world through her craft:

You can see even more of her lovely work right here over on her Patreon.

As for the Netflix series news with our favorite redhead, Hollyoaks actress Anna Shaffer will be reprising the role of Miss Merigold alongside Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia himself. You can learn more about the rest of the cast revealed today with our previous coverage here, though we still don’t have a release date at this time other than 2019.