The Witcher TTRPG Goes on Hiatus While Witcher 4 Goes Into Development

The Witcher TTRPG is going on hiatus while CD Projekt Red begins work on a fourth Witcher game. Earlier this month, R. Talsorian Games provided players with an update on its popular The Witcher Tabletop Role-Playing Game at Gen Con. The tabletop RPG is a licensed product of CD Projekt Red's The Witcher video games and stays true to the continuity of the games rather than the original Witcher novels. While R. Talsorian Games has been working on several projects for The Witcher TTRPG, CD Projekt Red's development of a new Witcher game has led to the publisher putting those projects on hiatus to make sure that the game stays consistent with CD Projekt Red's continuity.

In a statement published on R. Talsorian's website, game creator Cody Pondsmith explained why The Witcher TTRPG was going on hiatus. "Over the years, our collaboration with our licensors at CD Projekt Red has gotten closer and closer," Pondsmith said. "As much as possible, we're working together to create a unified world that you can all experience both in the video game space and on the tabletop. But this isn't a small task, and it has its problems. "As CD Projekt Red begins work on the fourth Witcher video game we've been collaborating to make sure that the information between our two products stays as connected as possible. We've had countless meetings covering days' worth of time discussing the lore of The Continent and the direction of the Witcher franchise. What we've come to realize is that it would be extremely difficult or perhaps impossible to continue work on The Witcher TTRPG line at the moment and still maintain the connection with CD Projekt Red's upcoming plans. So, to make sure that you all get the best products possible with the most consistency possible, we are putting development of the Witcher line on hold until future plans are more solid."

Despite this unfortunate update, Pondsmith noted that this is a break and not and ending for The Witcher TTRPG. "The Witcher TTRPG line is not dead, and we have many plans for it when things are more solidified, but we don't feel that we can move forward at the moment in a way that will produce books of quality as part of the broader Witcher canon," Pondsmith said.

What We Know About The Witcher 4

Details about the new Witcher game are still scarce, but we do know that it's meant to kick off a new trilogy of "AAA games." Few other details about this new Witcher product are known, but CD Projekt Red said in 2022 that the game was still in pre-development, which seems to fit in line with R. Talsorian's discussions about The Witcher universe. That unfortunately means it could be some time before The Witcher 4 (which is being developed under the code name "Polaris") is actually released.