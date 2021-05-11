The Witcher: Witch's Lament #1 Preview Released by Dark Horse

Dark Horse Comics is set to release a new The Witcher comic miniseries in just a few weeks called The Witcher: Witch's Lament. This is just the latest in a long line of The Witcher comics at the publisher, and Witch's Lament specifically is written by CD Projekt Red writer and narrative manager Bartosz Sztybor with art by Vanesa R. del Rey, colors by Jordie Bellaire, and letters by Aditya Bidikar. The miniseries, true to its name, sees Geralt dealing with the aftermath of a witch being burned at the stake. And Dark Horse Comics has provided ComicBook.com with a preview of the first issue!

"The Witcher: Witch’s Lament follows famed witcher Geralt after a routine hunt," Dark Horse Comics' description of the new series reads. "But when the captured witch is burned at the stake, Geralt is haunted by images of her death, and a harrowing warning begins to take shape. Soon, Geralt finds himself drawn into the mystery surrounding this heinous persecution."

You can check out the cover by del Rey for the first issue of The Witcher: Witch's Lament below:

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

As noted above, Dark Horse Comics is set to release The Witcher: Witch's Lament #1 on May 26th. The second issue is currently slated to release on June 30th and the third issue is set to release on July 28th. The fourth and final issue does not yet appear to have a release date. The whole miniseries appears to have the same creative team mentioned above. As for the video game franchise from CD Projekt Red that is also based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is currently actually available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are expected to release this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Witcher franchise right here.

And keep reading to check out several pages from the upcoming first issue of The Witcher: Witch's Lament miniseries!