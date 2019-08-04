The Witcher’s Anya Chalotra Breaks Down Who Yennefer Is in Season 1

Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher, based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski, is set to release later this year, and given that there’s a whole lot of ground covered in the books, folks are naturally curious as to where this first season finds characters like Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri. Anya Chalotra, who plays Yennefer in the upcoming series, recently helped fans out by breaking down exactly who her character is when the show takes place.

Specifically, during a roundtable interview attended by ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Chalotra described who exactly Yennefer is in the first season of Netflix’s The Witcher, and what fans can expect.

“Yennefer is a sorceress, and she is the ultimate survivor,” Chalotra said. “She’s stubborn. She won’t take no for an answer. She is in a constant battle with herself. She’s also witty and brave and sexy. Yeah, and one of the most powerful mages on the continent.”

“So in our version of The Witcher, we explore Yennefer’s backstory,” she added. “So we explore from her at 14 years old to when she’s 77, and so within that there’s that huge turning point for her when she discovers her powers and the purpose that that gives her. […] And also the transformation. Yeah, and the journey of self-discovery she goes on from then on.”

Here’s how Netflix describes the upcoming series on its press site:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to release its eight-episode first season on the streaming service at some point this year. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming adaptation right here.