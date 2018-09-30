‘The Witcher’s’ Yennefer Comes to Life In This Stunning Cosplay

With The Witcher Netflix show officially underway and only one major character revealed, many fans are interested to know who will be portraying the characters we have come to know and love! While we still don’t have word on who will bring the mesmerizing Yennefer to life on the small screen, we do at least have this incredible cosplay to tide us over!

The cosplayer in question is Tahnee Harrison and she has absolutely bewitched fans with her incredibly accurate cosplay of the beautiful Yennefer from The Witcher franchise.

She has done amazing character portrayals in the past from all sorts of different gaming and movie franchises, but here are some of our favourite shots of her as the raven stunner:

As far as the Netflix series casting goes, we still don’t know much. At this point in time, the only confirmed casting we have is that of Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill as the show’s protagonist: Geralt of Rivia. We also know that the release window for the new series is set for sometime in 2019, though a specific date has yet to be released.

We did however get a few fan picks for which actresses were most voted to play the sorceress, including Eva Green and Odette Annabele. We even compiled our own list of dream picks for Ciri shortly after a recent rumor put a woman of color as the ashen hair’d beauty.

If you’re interested in learning more about the TV show as news comes out, you can check out our Netflix hub right here. Just here for the cosplay? We get it, we also have a neat hub for that as well!