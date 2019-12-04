The Witcher’s Yennefer Gets Gorgeous New Statue

Netflix’s The Witcher is right around the corner, and with Witcher 3: Wild Hunt being available on Nintendo Switch and eventually, on Xbox Game Pass, there’s really no better time to become a fan of the franchise. For those who have some shelf space and want to express their love of the franchise, Prime 1 Studio also has something right up your alley with this stunning Yennefer of Vengerberg statue. The statue is based on the alternate look for Yennefer from Witcher 3, which can be accessed free of charge by the way in the game. As for the statue, it doesn’t just come with Yennefer, as those who pick it up the deluxe version will also get an Uma statue that connects to the base.

The look is still in keeping with Yennefer’s love of darker colors but features some brown and lither accents worked in. The detail in the costume is impeccable, right down to the stitching in the leather, and the likeness is pretty spot-on as well. The same goes for Uma and the rest of the little details on the base, including Yennefer’s megascope.

You can check out some images of the statue below.

The statue stands at 20 inches tall, so it’s not small in the slightest. That said, it will cost fans $799 to add it to their collection, though you can break that down into as many as 8 payments and a deposit. You can pre-order the statue right here, which is estimated to arrive in December of 2020 through March of 2021.

You can also find the official description for Yennefer below.

“Prime 1 Studio and CD PROJEKT RED are proud to present PMW3-08DX: Yennefer of Vengerberg Alternative Outfit Deluxe Version from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This Alternative Outfit is one of the 16 free DLCs for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (it can be disabled or enabled in the Downloadable Content tab of the main menu in the game).

Yennefer is a sorceress who lived in the capital city of Aedirn – Vengerberg. She is Geralt’s love before his memory loss, a teacher and a mother figure to Ciri. Famous for her beauty, with locks of curly, raven black hair, pale face, violet eyes and slightly long nose. She wears a black velvet choker with a star-shaped jewel sparkling with diamonds. Her beauty and sexy outfit are crafted with a perfect accuracy and attention to details.

Sculpted in approximately 20 inches tall, standing on the base inspired by the Witcher world featuring the megascope – a device used for magical operations like communication or teleportation, old books, potions that gives a nice vibe of sorceress surroundings.

The Deluxe Version includes the additional Uma statue that can be attached to the base.

Don’t miss out to add this stunning piece to your Witcher collection!”

Will you be picking up the statue? Let us know in the comments, and make sure to check out more of our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!