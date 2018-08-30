‘The Witcher’s Geralt Invades ‘Dark Souls 3’

Character creation is a beautiful thing. It allows players to fully immerse themselves in a story, truly becoming a part of the narrative — even if that narrative is as terrifyingly brutal as Dark Souls. But you don’t have to make a replica of yourself — it’s a chance to be whomever you wish to be and in this player’s case, he really wanted to be Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher.

Though obviously not an exact replica — the character customization in Dark Souls is fairly limited and dated — it’s not hard to see the resemblance, especially with that iconic scar. Plus, if anybody can handle the foes in the Dark Souls universe, it’s everybody’s favorite ladies man.

With the Dark Souls Trilogy announced for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, it’s the perfect time to jump back into this cruel and unforgiving world. Pair that with the upcoming Nintendo Switch port, and it has never been a better time to be a fan of the franchise.

Need a little push to dive right in for the first time? Here’s a refresher on what the series is about:

Deep and Dark Universe – Delve into an epic dark fantasy universe stricken by decline and the Curse. Explore its intricate world design – full of hidden passages, dungeons and secrets – and uncover its deeply rooted lore

Each End is a New Beginning – Each playthrough surprises you with new challenges and unexpected facets of the game. Don’t bet on completing the game only once

Gameplay Richness and Possibilities – Hundreds of unique combinations of weaponry, armor, magic and crafting options to create your own playstyle and gaming experience

Sense of Learning, Mastering, and Accomplishment – From your first steps to mastery, build your character while refining your playing skills. Learn to strategize freely and experience the rewarding taste of overcoming daunting foes

The Way of the Multiplayer (Up to 6 Players with Dedicated Servers*) Whatever your motivations are to play online – collaboration or confrontation, support or betrayal – you’ll find your true home among the nine covenants. Which allegiance will you choose? *All 4 platforms will have dedicated servers

What do you think about Geralt of Rivia invading Dark Souls 3? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!