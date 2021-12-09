The Witcher’s Henry Cavill Helped Create His New Season 2 Armor

The Witcher season 2 brings with it all sorts of new looks, and that includes a new suit of armor for Geralt. It’s definitely an upgrade from season 1, but it isn’t just an upgrade in the style department. Henry Cavill helped design it with The Witcher’s costume designer Lucinda Wright, and in addition to looking slick, it also ended up being easier to film in, especially in battle scenes. In a new interview with Netflix, Cavill talked about the new armor, saying “It’s a new look, and the redesign has made it a lot easier for me to move and fight. I helped to design [it] with our wonderful costume designer, Lucinda Wright, and we put a lot of work into it in quite a short space of time.”

Cavill also talked about the origin of the new armor, as it first pops up in episode 3 of season 2. We see that Geralt finds material from Kaer Morhen when putting it together, with Cavill saying “Geralt had to find new armor, but he hadn’t had the opportunity to stop anywhere to buy armor or make it, so he delved into the dungeons of Kaer Morhen and found something very old and from a different era, but still serviceable.”

Ciri and Yennefer also get new costumes in season 2, and we’ll have to wait and see if any other new suits make appearances throughout the season.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

