The Wolf Among Us 2 Shares First Look at Gameplay

The Wolf Among Us 2 has looked great the moment its first proper trailer, its "full" reveal trailer, was released at the start of 2022. Now, new screenshots have been released two years later, and to the surprise of not many, it continues to look great. The screenshots don't reveal much, but one does show gameplay, another the backdrop of a city the game takes place in, another Bigby the protagonist, and the fourth another shot of the therapy session we see in the aforementioned trailer. Of the screenshots, the gameplay one is no doubt the most notable because this is technically our first look at gameplay, albeit it is not in motion.

Unfortunately, there is no mention of a release date or when the next trailer will be released. We know the game was once slated to release last year, so a release in 2024 seems plausible but it has not been confirmed. The timing of these screenshots, and the source, is interesting though.

Geoff Keighley helped reveal the game to the world with the first-ever teaser trailer in 2019, which was shared at The Game Awards that year. Now, Telltalle Games has released the screenshots via Keighley's X account, a couple months before Summer Game Fest. In other words, we would not be surprised if the game resurfaces there, likely with release date information. That said, this is just speculation. If the game is going to release this year though, that seems like the place it would pop back up, regardless of what these screenshots entail or not.

New images from THE WOLF AMONG US 2, now in production @telltalegames pic.twitter.com/Dc8DHh7ngU — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) April 18, 2024

This will be the first major release of the new Telltale Games, founded from the ashes of the old studio, in 2018. The new team debuted back in 2023 with The Expanse: A Telltale Series, which was a solid debut, but didn't gain a whole ton of traction. There were also minimal expectations for it. This long-awaited sequel has substantial expectations though. The first game, while not the peak of Telltale Games, is a fan-favorite of many. So far, the cult-following the series has is impressed with what they have seen, but they also haven't seen much yet.