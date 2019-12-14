The Wolf Among Us 2 Reveals Good News and Bad News

One of the shock announcements of The Game Awards this year was that The Wolf Among Us 2 is being revived and is currently in development. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word when it will release or what platforms it will be for, but that hasn’t stopped fans of the cult-classic series from rejoicing that their beloved series — once thought dead forever — is back. That said, since the initial announcement, more details on the project have surfaced, both good and bad.

Let’s start with the bad. The game isn’t releasing in 2020. Of course, this isn’t horrible news, but it’s for fan who will be counting down the days to release for quite some time. According to the CEO of the revived Telltale Games, Jamie Ottilie, the team is taking their time with the game to live up to its expectations. Further, the project has been rebooted, meaning very little — if anything — of the previously canned sequel is being used.

“We aren’t announcing a release date just yet, but I can say it won’t be in 2020,” said Ottilie when asked about the game’s release date by Forbes. “We have rebooted development of Season 2 and intend to give it the time and care it deserves to bring the vision to fruition.”

Okay, now time for the good news. The project has brought back creative leads from the first game for the development of the game, suggesting it will be a true and proper sequel.

“We felt it was important to bring back the creative leadership on the title,” said Ottilie in the same interview. “The first priority was really on the writers and cinematic directors for the game, as we wanted this to be a true sequel – built by the same visionaries as the original. And it’s likely that we will add other key contributors as we ramp up the team. We will be opening positions in both Malibu and Corte Madera next year.”

For the sequel, Telltale has also enlisted the help of AdHoc Studios, a team comprised of many ex-Telltale staff, including many who were prominent members in the development of the first game.

Further, the plan is to make the game a true Telltale experience. There will be improvements, but the title will reportedly feel and look like a Telltale game.

“We felt it important that the first game from the ‘new’ Telltale be presented in a style similar to the original games,” said Ottilie. “The game will look and feel like a Telltale game. There will be incremental changes and improvements that come with the new technology platform, and we have some interesting gameplay elements in mind.”