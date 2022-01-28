There Are So Many Pokemon Deals to Catch Right Now Thanks to Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus launched on the Nintendo Switch today, and GameStop is doubling down on the excitement with a big Pokemon-themed sale. Over 100 items are included, ranging from their legendary bean bag chairs, to trading cards, to Funko Pops, to strange Pikachu wireless phone chargers.

You can shop GameStop’s entire Pokemon sale right here while it lasts. We’ve also picked out a few highlights from the sale below to get you started.

Note that GameStop shipping is free on orders over $35. You can also pick up a copy of Pokemon Legends: Arceus here at Gamestop or here on Amazon. You can keep up with all of the latest news on the game right here.

“Get ready for a new kind of grand, Pokémon adventure in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a brand new game from Game Freak that blends action and exploration with the RPG roots of the Pokémon series. Explore natural expanses to catch Pokémon by learning their behavior, sneaking up, and throwing a well-aimed Poké Ball. You can also toss the Poké Ball containing your ally Pokémon near a wild Pokémon to seamlessly enter battle. This new angle on Pokémon gameplay will deliver an immersive, personal experience brought to life by both Pokémon and humans.”