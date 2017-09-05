There’s A New Steam Game Where You Can Literally Poop On Opponents

We've seen a lot of weird yet enjoyable games that have come around over the past few months, offering a unique twist on gameplay while still being so bizarre that we can't quite figure out what's going on. Well, add another one to the stack, this time a multiplayer offering for Steam.

The game is called SOYF: S#!T ON YOUR FRIENDS, and, well, you can make a wild guess what the game is all about. "The party game nobody asked for, but everybody needs. SOYF is a local multiplayer competitive brawler for 2-4 players! Assume the role of adorable creatures and attempt to poop on your friends to find out who reigns aerial excrement superiority," the game description reads.

If you're curious – or just want to know more about what this game has to offer – check out the further details below.

Classic, competitive and chaotic 4-player same-couch multiplayer like the good ol' days

Easy to pick up and play, approachable control scheme so everyone can play

Classic Game mode - Everyone has 3 hit points and competes for 3 rounds to crown the poop champ

Dingle Mode - Get heavier each time you're S#!T on. Race toward the top, try not to fall off the bottom! Last S#!TTER standing wins!

1S#!TKill Mode - One shot, one kill mode. Don't play s#!tty or you'll die quick!

Single Player Target Challenges - Tune up your crappy aim in this single player shooting gallery.

Familiar Faces (Crossover Characters) - Guest appearances by Kinda Funny's Greg Miller, Isaac from Binding of Isaac, Fish from Nuclear Throne and Puglie Pug!

So, think Smash Bros., but with poop instead of hitting. (Okay, maybe that wasn't the greatest description we could come up with.)

Regardless, the bizarre nature of the game – combined with a reasonable price point of $9.99 – might just make it a reasonable title for some people to try out. Besides, how many folks can actually say, "Boy, I was really looking for a good game opportunity to poop all over Greg Miller" and not actually feel repulsed by it?

Check out the trailer above, and prepare for a world of S#!T.