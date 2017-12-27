Get the Perfect Bag to Carry Laptops and Nintendo Switches for Only $10

If you need a good backpack for school or your commute, this deal from ThinkGeek is going to blow your mind. They’ve discounted dozens of bags, wallets and backpacks as part of their winter clearance sale, and some of the deals are downright insane. We’ve picked four of those deals, and at the top of the list is the Rolltop Backpack of Holding for only $9.99, which is 80% off the original $50 price tag. The features include:

• Padded laptop / tablet section with ThinkGeek keyholder

• Top and side unzip for easy access to all your stuff

• Padded, adjustable backpack straps

• Top handle makes it easy to grab and go

• Fold-over top means it can zip closed over stuff up to 22″ tall

• Under flap zip pocket has d20 zipper pull

• Exterior has 2 large zipped pouches

• Interior has 2 open pouches

• Custom d20 lining

• Metal feet on the bottom for durability

• Materials: 100% polyester

• Care Instructions: Spot clean with a damp cloth and mild detergent

• Imported

• Exterior Dimensions: 11″ wide x 17-19″ tall (depending on adjustment) x 6″ thick

• Laptop / Tablet Section: 10″ wide x 14 1/2″ tall x 2″ thick (zip closure)

• Main Compartment: 11″ wide x 22″ tall x 6″ deep (double zip closure)

Another major steal in ThinkGeek’s sale is the Cache Backpack by Pixelle, which is also on sale for $9.99 – down from the original $50. The features include:

• Black faux leather with plum lining and chromed hardware

• Fashionable repeating pattern features sprites: 8-bit swords, hearts, robots, flasks, and books

• Top handle for easy grab and go

• Adjustable polyurethane straps for upscale style

• Materials: 100% polyurethane, leather-texture exterior + 100% polyester satin lining

• Care Instructions: Spot clean with a damp cloth and mild detergent

• Imported

• Exterior Dimensions: 15″ tall x 13″ wide x 9 1/2″ deep

• Main Compartment: 14″ tall x 11 1/2″ wide x 6″ deep (zippered closure + two interior open pouches)

• Padded pocket (inside main compartment): 11 1/2″ tall x 11″ wide (top is open, so could extend to 13″ tall)

• Front pocket: 7″ tall x 8 3/4″ wide x 2″ deep (zippered closure)

• Back document pouch: 8″ tall x 7″ wide (zippered closure)

The Warcraft Alliance Shield Backpack also makes the list with a price tag of $9.99 – which is 80% off the original $70 list price. The features include:

• Sling this Stormwind Shield across your back

• Sturdy lion design protects your stuff

• Capacity: 22 slot bag

• Organizer on outside of integrated iPad/tablet sleeve

• Alliance symbols on zipper pulls and backpack straps

• Top handle for easy grab-and-go action

• Padded, adjustable leather-look backpack straps

• A great option for a convention or a Renaissance festival – someplace where you want to be in character but also carry stuff

• Materials: 100% polyester (presumably minus all the plastic bits on the outside)

• Care Instructions: Surface clean with damp cloth. Use mild soap and air dry.

• Imported

• Exterior Dimensions: 20″ tall x 17″ wide x 5″ deep

• Main Compartment – 19″ tall x 16″ wide x 3″ deep (closes with double zippers)

• Padded iPad/Tablet Sleeve – 12 1/2″ tall x 9″ wide x 1/2″ thick (top is open, so you could get another inch height out of it)

Finally, the Game of Thrones Jon Snow Backpack is slightly more expensive at $10.99 – which is a discount of 82%. Features include:

• Faux fur flap reminiscent of Jon’s cloak

• Under the flap is a copy of the Night’s Watch Oath (the TV version)

• Open top with side snaps

• Open side pockets

• Direwolf printed above side pocket

• Padded and adjustable backpack straps

• Top handle for easy grab-and go action or hanging

• Materials: Faux leather with canvas and faux fur

• Care Instructions: Spot clean with a damp cloth and mild detergent

• Exterior Dimensions: 14″ Tall x 11″ Wide x 6″ Deep

• Interior Padded Laptop Pocket: 15″ Tall x 11″ Wide

• 2 Exterior Side Bottle Pockets

There are a lot more deals on bags, backpacks, and wallets where this came from, so head on over to ThinkGeek to check out the entire sale. You can browse their complete collection of winter clearance sales right here.

