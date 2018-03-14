Celebrate Pi Day With 31.4% off All of This Amazing Stuff

Happy Pi Day! Yes, today is the magical day of the year when you can enjoy a clever 31.4% discount on goods and services from many pop culture-centric online retailers, bakeries, and pizza joints. Naturally, ThinkGeek is in on the fun, and they’re taking the theme to the next level by offering the deal on 314 products.

You can shop through the entire Pi Day sale right here, but we’re going to help you get started by singling out some of our favorites. Footwear, apparel, and fashionable accessories rank high on this list, though there’s a little something for everyone in the sale:

• Black Panther High Top Sneaker – $34.29

• Star Wars Galactic Necklace – $27.43

• Back to the Future Mr. Fusion Car Charger – $27.43

• Harry Potter House Banner T-Shirts – $13.71

• Ncore Retro Mechanical Keyboard – $89.17

• Wonder Woman Ladies’ Lace-Up Sneakers – $27.43

• Poke Ball Cupcake Pan – $13.71

• Critical Hit LED Dice Set – $17.14

• Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Stud Earrings – $10.28

• Alien Facehugger Plush – $17.14

There are a lot more Pi Day deals where this came from, so head on over to ThinkGeek to take advantage. If you want to maximize the savings, keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $75 or more. Better hurry though – the deal is good for today only!

