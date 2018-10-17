This ‘Fallout 4’ Mod Is Perfect for Halloween

Halloween is almost here and it’s time to get spooky in so many of our favorite games! From limited time only events, to festive new skins, there’s a ton of ways to get that scare on in some of the hottest titles out there. For modders though … for modders, Halloween can come at any time and this Fallout 4 mod aims to bring a little more ghoulish fun into the Wasteland!

According to this mod’s creator over on Nexus Mods, “BOO! This spine-tingling mod adds an all-new lore-friendly radio station called “Spooky Scary Radio” to your Pip-Boy! Featuring music by old-time radio greats like Bing Crosby, Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, and the Andrews Sisters, classic horror movie trailers and even a scary story creeping in to spook your socks off! Happy Halloween!”

Festive music, a spooky story or two? Oh, yeah – It’s Halloween!

The mod creator also added a few more details about the different sounds to add to the overall ambiance of Halloween:

They added, “Do you hear that xylophone? Feel the autumn chill in the air? Smell the pumpkin spice? Well, I guess that means that it’s almost Halloween as I write this – my favorite time of the year! Better blast some bone-chilling bangers and bomb some bandits with big booms in Fallout, bud. I have just the thing. Please, follow me into my lab, I’ve been working on something. Hours and hours of curating the necessary parts, clipping, trimming, and stitching has all lead up to this. Go ahead, get closer… Lift the sheet, and reveal…”

It’s time to get spooky! Ready to add that Halloween flare to the Boston Commonwealth? You can download the mod for yourself right here!