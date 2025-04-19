This Is the Best-Looking Xbox Game Pass Game, According to Subscribers

While the Xbox Series X and PS5 console generation has not radically improved video game graphics, it has brought video games closer to realism. Whether this pursuit of realism is going to be financially sustainable for most games going forward, remains to be seen. It probably won’t be. In the meantime though, this pursuit has given Xbox fans some absolutely jaw-dropping games. Some of these games don’t have the best writing or the best gameplay, but they sure look good, and at times, are almost indistinguishable from real life.

To this end, a new post over on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page asks what game has the best-looking graphics. The most popular response is Alan Wake 2, but this game is not available on Xbox Game Pass. The other popular shouts are though.

Behind only Alan Wake 2 is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which has been available on Xbox Game Pass since its release back in December.

“Indiana Jones in 4K is definitely the most impressive visual experience I’ve had gaming,” writes one Xbox fan. Another adds: “I agree on the Indiana Jones. Visually stunning and I was amazed when I booted it up on my semi newly built PC.”

Beyond this, some other popular and common shouts are Hellblade II: Senua’s Sacrifice, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Red Dead Redemption 2 also received some shouts, despite being a 2018 game, and of course not a new release this generation.

Of course, there is some subjectivity as art direction, and thus personal taste, does influence someone’s perception of “graphics.” That said, all of the games above are certainly some of the best examples of video game realism. That said, when GTA 6 releases later this year, it is likely going to blow each and every single one of these games out of the water. It will be years before it is on Game Pass though, so Indiana Jones and The Great Circle may retain this its Xbox Game Pass crown for a while.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What game do you think has the best-looking graphics of this console generation?