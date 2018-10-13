This ‘The Witcher III” Face Fusion Mod Is Freaking Weird

Mods are weird, glorious, and pretty much the best thing ever to happen to PC gaming. Let’s be real, the traditional Thomas the Tank Engine makes everything better, but in some cases – they are just really freakin’ weird. Case and point: This The Witcher III face fusion mod that just makes everything really awkward really quickly.

As far as mods go, this one is actually pretty simple. The purpose of this fan-made nightmare is to basically just mesh Geralt’s face with other in-game NPCs. He can become Vesemir, Yennefer, and even a clown randomly! Some of them don’t look too odd but then there’s Yennefer:

Other character fusions include the previously mentioned Vesemir, Eskel, a clown, Eredin, Letho, and Avallach. There’s even a face swap for Yennefer’s visage on Ciri because sure, why not?

You can download this mod for yourself right here from Nexus Mods. This project is only available for PC since mod support on console is not available on consoles and there aren’t any plans to make it so in the near future.

