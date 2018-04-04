Grab This War of Mine For Free On Steam Right Now

Usually, when developers make war games, they put you in the shoes of a gruff, no-nonsense soldier that won’t hold back when it comes to obliterating the enemy.

But This War of Mine is different. Released for PC and consoles back in 2014, the game follows a group of civilians that want nothing more than to survive in a war-plagued city. But they have several things they need to balance, like finding food, avoiding dangerous scavengers and snipers and trying to find a way out.

You may not have experienced this game before, but the team at 11 Bit Studios is giving you the chance to discover it now, as the game is currently free to download on Steam.

As a tie-in for the team’s forthcoming Frostpunk game, it noted in the tweet below that it’s sharing the game free of charge, from now through March 8.

.@frostpunkgame comes out on 24.04.2018 and we know you just can’t wait to play it! To celebrate the occasion and to prepare you for the release – we decided to share #ThisWarofMine for #FREE for a limited time (3-8.04.2018)! Play it on #Steam now: https://t.co/hI1TlnY9Rn pic.twitter.com/gmzZCq0zmM — 11 bit studios (@11bitstudios) April 3, 2018

Here’s the official game description, straight from the Steam page:

“In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle.

The pace of This War of Mine is imposed by the day and night cycle. During the day snipers outside stop you from leaving your refuge, so you need to focus on maintaining your hideout: crafting, trading and taking care of your survivors. At night, take one of your civilians on a mission to scavenge through a set of unique locations for items that will help you stay alive.

Make life-and-death decisions driven by your conscience. Try to protect everybody from your shelter or sacrifice some of them for longer-term survival. During war, there are no good or bad decisions; there is only survival. The sooner you realize that, the better.”

In addition, if you want to pick up the extra DLC that’s offered for the game, you can buy the Season Pass for just $4.99, or purchase the chapters individually for anywhere between a dollar and $2.50. Not a bad deal at all, and they really make the story feel complete.

It may not be your usual game offering, but it’s a dramatic experience you should definitely check out.

This War of Mine is also available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.