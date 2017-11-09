This Week’s PlayStation Store Sale Is Chock Full Of E3 Deals
Another week, another big sale of games over on the PlayStation Store for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PS Vita – and there are plenty of big markdowns this week to commemorate this week's E3 event.
Along with the Days of Play sale that's currently going on with a number of Sony titles, there are also a number of markdowns on popular hits, including Rocket League, Assassin's Creed, Mortal Kombat XL and others. The sale prices are good from now through Monday, June 19th, so you've got plenty of time to invest in a few hits.
For good measure, if you spend over $100 on items in the PlayStation Store, you'll score a neat little $15 refund on your PSN account over the next few weeks, which you can use to buy more games.
You'll find the on-sale items over the next few pages. Let's get some games!
Days of Play Sale
- Horizon Zero Dawn – $39.59
- Horizon Zero Dawn Digital Deluxe Edition – $49.69
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $29.99
- Mass Effect Andromeda Deluxe Edition – $34.99
- MLB The Show 17 – $39.59
- Nioh – $39.59
- Nioh Digital Deluxe – $52.79
- Prey – $39.59
- The Last Guardian – $26.39
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End – $19.99
- Watch Dogs 2 – $25.19
- Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition – $31.49
- Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition – $49.99
- Yakuza 0 – $47.99
- Yooka-Laylee – $29.99
In addition, you can also get a 12-month membership of PlayStation Plus for the lowered price of $49.99, $10 off the usual price. That's a pretty good deal, considering all the free games you'll be able to score over the next few months.
These sale prices are only good through June 20th, so pick them up while you can!
General Sales (PlayStation 4)
- Apotheon – $5.24
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate – $24.99
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate Gold Edition – $34.99
- Assassin's Creed Unity – $14.99
- Axiom Verge – $11.99
- Batman: Arkham Knight – $11.99
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass – $11.99
- Batman: Return to Arkham – $23.99
- Batman: The Telltale Series Season Pass – $14.99
- Battlefield 1 – $29.99
- Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition – $39.99
- Battlefield 1 Premium Pass – $44.99
- Battlefield 1 + Titanfall 2 Deluxe Bundle – $59.99
- Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition – $77.99
- BlazBlue: Central Fiction – $29.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Digital Deluxe – $59.99
- Call of Duty Black Ops 3 Gold Edition – $39.59
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $44.39
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare + Destiny: The Collection – $69.29
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Digital Deluxe – $89.99
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition – $59.99
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Season Pass – $44.99
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition + Destiny: The Collection – $84.49
- Dark Souls 3 – $29.99
General Sales Con't. (PlayStation 4)
- Destiny: The Collection – $39.59
- Destiny: The Taken King DLC – $13.99
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $23.99
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe – $35.99
- Dishonored 2 – $31.99
- Dishonored Definitive Edition – $11.99
- Dragon Age Inquisition Deluxe Edition – $11.99
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY – $19.99
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition – $20.99
- EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA Tour – $14.99
- Evolve – $11.99
- Evolve Digital Deluxe – $15.99
- Evolve Ultimate Edition – $19.99
- F1 2015 – $15.99
- F1 2016 – $23.99
- Far Cry 4 – $18.79
- Far Cry 4 and Zombi Bundle – $27.49
- Far Cry 4 and Far Cry Primal Bundle – $39.89
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition – $28.19
- Far Cry Primal – $24.99
- Far Cry Primal Digital Apex Edition – $27.49
- Final Fantasy XV – $34.99
- Final Fantasy XV Digital Premium Edition – $52.99
- Firewatch – $9.99
- For Honor – $47.99
- For Honor Deluxe Edition – $52.49
- For Honor Gold Edition – $79.99
- Furi – $11.99
- God Eater: Resurrection – $9.99
- Grand Theft Auto V – $41.99
- Grow Up – $6.99
- Injustice Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition – $7.99
General Sales Con't. (PlayStation 4)
- Legend of Kay Anniversary – $11.99
- Mafia III – $33.99
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition – $50.99
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy A Telltale Series Season Pass – $13.99
- Megadimension Neptunia VII – $15.99
- Metro 2033 Redux – $7.99
- Metro Last Light Redux – $7.99
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY – $11.99
- Minecraft: Story Adventure Pass – $4.99
- Minecraft: Story Mode Season Pass – $9.99
- Minecraft: Story Mode Season Pass Deluxe – $14.99
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst – $11.99
- Mortal Kombat XL – $27.99
- MX vs ATV Supercross Encore – $17.99
- NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold – $59.99
- NBA 2K17 Legend Edition – $51.99
- Need for Speed – $11.99
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edition – $14.99
- Nidhogg – $7.49
- Oddworld: New n Tasty – $7.99
- Omega Quintet – $8.99
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror – $10.14
- Oxenfree – $7.99
- Paragon Prime Pack – $14.99
- PayDay 2: Crimewave Edition – $7.99
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – $11.99
- Project CARS – $14.99
- Project CARS Complete Edition – $19.99
General Sales Con't (PlayStation 4)
- Punch Club – $6.99
- Rez Infinite – $20.99
- Rocket League – $14.99
- Rocket League GOTY – $18.74
- Saints Row Gat Out of Hell – $6.74
- Saints Row Re-Elected – $8.99
- Saints Row Re-Elected + Gat Out of Hell – $10.49
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition – $10.49
- Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition – $7.49
- Star Wars Battlefront Season Pass – $14.99
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition – $19.99
- Starwhal – $5.99
- Steep – $31.19
- Steep Gold Edition – $39.99
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 – $7.99
- The Crew – $16.49
- The Crew Ultimate Edition – $24.99
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – $35.99
- The Evil Within – $17.99
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier Season Pass – $17.49
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $9.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $23.99
- The Witcher 3 Blood and Wine DLC – $11.99
- The Witcher 3 Expansion Pass – $14.99
- The Witcher 3 Hearts of Stone DLC – $5.99
- Thief – $6.99
- This is the Police – $14.99
- Thumper – $13.99
General Sales Con't (PlayStation 4)
- Titanfall 2 Angel City's Most Wanted Bundle – $17.49
- Titanfall 2 Colony Reborn Bundle – $17.49
- Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition – $29.99
- Titanfall 2 – $23.99
- Tomb Raider Definitive Edition – $11.99
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands – $46.19
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands Deluxe Edition – $59.49
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold Edition – $79.99
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege – $29.99
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition – $69.99
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition – $51.99
- Tom Clancy's The Division – $24.99
- Tom Clancy's The Division and Rainbow Six Siege Bundle – $51.79
- Tom Clancy's The Division Gold Edition – $44.99
- Transistor – $6.99
- Trials of the Blood Dragon – $9.74
- Unravel – $11.99
- Wolfenstein: The New Order – $11.99
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood – $11.99
- WWE 2K17 – $35.99
- WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe – $53.99
- XCOM 2 – $35.99
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe – $44.99
- Zombi – $11.99
Dig in and get some great deals!
