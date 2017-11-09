This Week’s PlayStation Store Sale Is Chock Full Of E3 Deals

Another week, another big sale of games over on the PlayStation Store for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PS Vita – and there are plenty of big markdowns this week to commemorate this week's E3 event.

Along with the Days of Play sale that's currently going on with a number of Sony titles, there are also a number of markdowns on popular hits, including Rocket League, Assassin's Creed, Mortal Kombat XL and others. The sale prices are good from now through Monday, June 19th, so you've got plenty of time to invest in a few hits.

For good measure, if you spend over $100 on items in the PlayStation Store, you'll score a neat little $15 refund on your PSN account over the next few weeks, which you can use to buy more games.

You'll find the on-sale items over the next few pages. Let's get some games!