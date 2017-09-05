THQ Nordic Isn’t Too Fond Of The Nintendo Switch’s Lack Of Power

The Nintendo Switch is a fun little machine, but not everyone is rushing over to make games for it, since it's not nearly as powerful as other systems on the market – and the publishers at THQ Nordic weren't afraid to speak up about that.

In an interview with GamesIndustry International, the publisher explained that the lack of power is making some games hard to run on it, even though it has two projects in the works – the shooter Sine Mora EX and the action-packed Battle Chasers: Nightwar.

But, as business and product development director Reinhard Pollice explained, it's "a challenge to get running smoothly on Switch" when it comes to game development, and some projects, like the forthcoming Darksiders III and the sci-fi game Elex, are "just too demanding right now."

He also noted, "We've been in touch with [Nintendo] about Switch for more than a year, so we've been looking at it for our current line-up and…we look wherever it's possible. It's a bit sad that they haven't gone out with a more beefy hardware but it is what it is, so we just have to work our way around it."

While THQ Nordic is still supporting the Switch however it can, it just seems to be hitting a brick wall with some projects when it comes to the lack of power. And it's not the only one either, as other developers and publishers have cited difficulty when it comes to getting powerful games up-and-running on the system – though it doesn't seem to have a problem when it comes to first-party efforts like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the forthcoming Splatoon 2, which debuts in a couple of weeks.

We'll have to see what THQ Nordic does when it finishes up work on Sine Mora EX and Battle Chasers: Nightwar, both of which are slated to arrive for the Nintendo Switch this year. Hopefully, Nintendo will work more with them and other publishers to assure a smooth transition over to its development system. The more games it gets, the better, after all. Look for those games in the months ahead.