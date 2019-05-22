THQ Nordic Has Nearly 50 Unannounced Games Currently in Development

THQ Nordic recently teased a pair of announcements that are set for E3 2019, which is less than three weeks away. The announcements in question are apparently going to be from beloved franchises, but no details have been provided by the publisher. However, according to a recent financial report, these two titles are only a fraction of what is currently in the works across THQ Nordic and their studios. In fact, it was revealed that as of the end of March, they had 80 games that were in development, 48 of which happen to be currently unannounced.

“During the period we signed multiple new projects, among them a new development agreement with 4A Games, the developers of the Metro franchise, for their upcoming, still undisclosed, AAA-project,” reads the report. “By the end of the quarter, THQ Nordic, Deep Silver and Coffee Stain had 80 games in development, of which 48 titles are currently unannounced.”

It is unknown as to what any of these 48 games are, but there are a few that have some details attached to them. Obviously, two of them are going to be revealed at E3 next month, and they will each be from beloved franchises. This could cover a handful of series, including TimeSplitters, Legend of Kay, Destroy All Humans!, Red Faction, and more. Unfortunately, we will just have to wait until THQ Nordic reveals what fans can look forward to in a few weeks. In addition to this, Metro Exodus devs 4A Games are currently working on a big title, but not much is known at this time.

When it comes to the other 45 titles, however, it’s anyone’s guess. Seeing as these games will likely be spread out over the coming years, I imagine announcements will be popping up here and there. That is, of course, if all of them end up becoming finished products.

As for what has been released under the THQ Nordic umbrella, Metro Exodus has been the publisher’s biggest launch. To add on to this, Coffee Stain Studios, the devs behind Goat Simulator, recently released factory building simulator Satisfactory into Early Access on the Epic Games Store and it has exceeded expectations so far. No matter which way you slice it, things are looking good for THQ Nordic.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe every one of those games will come to fruition, or are there bound to be a few that get left behind? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

