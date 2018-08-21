THQ Nordic Publishing Several Microsoft Xbox One Games On Steam Including ReCore and More

While Microsoft has been known to bring some of its games to the Steam front, including Quantum Break and Ori and the Blind Forest. But for its next round of games, it looks like it’ll be getting some help from an unlikely partner.

The publisher of such games as Darksiders III and Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered has signed a distribution deal with the Xbox One giant to bring a number of its game to Steam, as well as physical retailers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amongst these games are ReCore: Definitive Edition, the game that’s become a sleeper hit with some fans; Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection; the kiddie platforming adventure Super Lucky’s Tale; and two Disney titles, including Disneyland Adventures and Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure, which came to Xbox One without Kinect support following their run on the Xbox 360.

A release date hasn’t been provided just yet, but they’re expected sometime later this year. Pricing hasn’t been revealed, but they’re expected to be around $19.99 each or so, like Microsoft’s other titles.

There’s no word yet if the deal will possibly extend to other titles like State of Decay 2 or Sea of Thieves, but you never know. If these games sell well, Microsoft may give Steam another try with future releases, even though it prefers its Windows 10 format with its “play everywhere” mantra with the Xbox One and Xbox One X.

This’ll give ReCore another opportunity to win over gamers, as its reception has been somewhat mixed since its release. We enjoyed it quite a bit, so maybe others will catch on with it Steam release.

Meanwhile, Disneyland Adventures, Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure, Super Lucky’s Tale and Zoo Tycoon should be a big hit with players of all ages, especially parents that are looking to game along with their kids. Super Lucky’s Tale was heavily underrated with its release last year, but it’s managed to win over a sizable audience since then, and it’ll only grow from here.

We’ll let you know once the games get a release date and prices, which could come later this week at Gamescom. In the meantime, clear some space on your hard drive for Microsoft goodness!

(Hat tip to Gematsu for the scoop!)