THQ Nordic Revealing Two New Games At Gamescom

We’re just a little over a month away from Gamescom 2018, one of the biggest gaming events of the year. In an effort to prepare for it, a number of publishers have begun to lay down their plans for the show. Microsoft has some big things in store with various titles and Xbox One bundles; and today, THQ Nordic revealed what it’ll have on hand.

As expected, the company will bring some of its biggest releases for the year to Gamescom, including its long-awaited third chapter in the Darksiders series, along with the action/adventure Biomutant. (Oddly, no sign of Metro Exodus, at least not yet.) But what’s interesting is that it’s bringing two additional projects that haven’t been announced yet.

In the video above, the publisher reveals the slate of games that’ll it have on hand. Along with the aforementioned games, it’ll also be showing off the console versions of its frenetic driving game Wreckfest; the recently acquired Generation Zero that’s being worked on by Avalanche Studios (Just Cause); the odd little god-like virtual reality adventure Townsmen VR; and the thrilling sci-fi adventure Fade To Silence.

Perhaps the title that will get the most attention, though, is Darksiders III. Set to release on November 27 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, the game is expected to be playable at the show, along with its other games. We can’t wait to see if it plays as well as the other Darksiders games.

As for the two unannounced titles, THQ Nordic didn’t even provide hints in the video, just word that they would be revealed at the event. What could we be getting? Original adventures? Or maybe even remasters of previously released games? Remember, it recently acquired Deep Silver and all its assets, which means that it’s got free reign on series such as Saints Row and Red Faction. Could we be getting Red Faction: Armageddon remastered? Or maybe even a new Saints Row game? (It’s been a while — Agents of Mayhem kind of counts but isn’t really a full fledged sequel.)

We’ll have to wait a few weeks in order to find out. But there’s no question that THQ Nordic is bringing everything it’s got to the show. And that should be more than enough for fans.