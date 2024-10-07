Throne and Liberty Warns Players They Are Unknowingly Playing an Old Version of the Game

Throne and Liberty players have been warned by developer NCSoft that they may be playing an old version of the game or, more specifically, the Open Beta version of the game, rather than the live, up-to-date version of the free-to-play MMORPG. Those playing on PC, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X seemingly don't have anything to worry about though, as this only appears to be an issue on PS5. Meanwhile, those on PS5 don't have to stress the issue much because there is an easy solution.

Using the game's official X account, NCSoft relayed word that the game on PS5 may try to default to the Open Beta version. Why it would do this -- and why this is only a problem on the PS5 -- NCSoft does not say. That said, those on PS5 should check to make sure they have not been playing the Open Beta version this whole time. That said, those that never played the Open Beta on PS5 don't even have to worry about this problem in the first place, only those that did.

"If you're on PS5 and had the Throne and Liberty Open Beta on your console, it may try to default you to that version when trying to play. Please ensure when opening the game that you select the live version and not the Open Beta," reads the post. "To do this select the three dot menu and ensure that you are launching the correct version. You are also able to delete the Open Beta client if you would like to avoid future confusion."

Those having trouble differentiating between the Beta and Live version should highlight the Beta app, select the three dots, then select the PS5 version, not the PS5 Beta version. And this should solve the issue going forward.

How many PS5 players have been playing the old Open Beta version since the game was released on October 1, we don't know, but it was clearly enough that developer NCSoft felt the need to say something. It remains unclear if the Open Beta version will ever be removed for that players don't have to check which version they are playing.

For more Throne and Liberty coverage -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation surrounding the free-to-play game -- click here.