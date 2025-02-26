Throne and Liberty Reveals Patch Notes for Server Merge Update

Throne and Liberty will undergo a longer-than-usual server maintenance period for its latest update, which will focus on the much-requested server consolidation. This move will help cut down on uneven player distribution among servers, something that the fanbase has been asking NC Soft to address for a while. Update 1.15.2 also brings in a few other highlights, including increased Field Boss spawns and new celebration packs as the team gears up for the Wilds of Talandre expansion.

The maintenance period for today’s Throne and Liberty update should be about 10 hours, from 12 PM EST to 10 PM EST. However, the game is notorious for taking a bit longer than expected to update, and this massive shift may well be one of those times. Once server downtime ends, the Throne and Liberty consolidation should be complete. This means that certain elements of gameplay, including rankings and leaderboards, will be reset, along with chat history and blocks. The other fixes and updates from Patch 1.15.2 should also go into effect after the maintenance period ends.

For a full list of changes coming with today’s Throne and Liberty update, see the full patch notes from NC Soft below.

The Gold Launch Celebration pack for Throne and Liberty

Talandre Celebration Packs

Alongside the Wilds of Talandre expansion we’ll also be refreshing our popular launch celebration packs. We plan to keep the existing Bronze, Silver, and Gold format with newly added cosmetics. All 3 Talandre Celebration Packs will be available through the shop on March 6. If you haven’t had a chance to pick up the THRONE AND LIBERTY Launch Celebration Packs, they will remain available until March 20.

Bronze

Detective Glynt Amitoi

1,125 Lucent

Silver

Dappled Lumicora dash morph

Steam Tsarca swim morph

2,875 Lucent

Gold

Clover Wolfertinger glide morph

Black Swan Outfit

6,000 Lucent

General