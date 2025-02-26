Throne and Liberty Reveals Patch Notes for Server Merge Update

Throne and Liberty will undergo a longer-than-usual server maintenance period for its latest update, which will focus on the much-requested server consolidation. This move will help cut down on uneven player distribution among servers, something that the fanbase has been asking NC Soft to address for a while. Update 1.15.2 also brings in a few other highlights, including increased Field Boss spawns and new celebration packs as the team gears up for the Wilds of Talandre expansion.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The maintenance period for today’s Throne and Liberty update should be about 10 hours, from 12 PM EST to 10 PM EST. However, the game is notorious for taking a bit longer than expected to update, and this massive shift may well be one of those times. Once server downtime ends, the Throne and Liberty consolidation should be complete. This means that certain elements of gameplay, including rankings and leaderboards, will be reset, along with chat history and blocks. The other fixes and updates from Patch 1.15.2 should also go into effect after the maintenance period ends.
Throne and Liberty Update 1.15.2 Patch Notes
For a full list of changes coming with today’s Throne and Liberty update, see the full patch notes from NC Soft below.
Talandre Celebration Packs
Alongside the Wilds of Talandre expansion we’ll also be refreshing our popular launch celebration packs. We plan to keep the existing Bronze, Silver, and Gold format with newly added cosmetics. All 3 Talandre Celebration Packs will be available through the shop on March 6. If you haven’t had a chance to pick up the THRONE AND LIBERTY Launch Celebration Packs, they will remain available until March 20.
Bronze
- Detective Glynt Amitoi
- 1,125 Lucent
Silver
- Dappled Lumicora dash morph
- Steam Tsarca swim morph
- 2,875 Lucent
Gold
- Clover Wolfertinger glide morph
- Black Swan Outfit
- 6,000 Lucent
General
- Fixed an issue that caused total points awarded from Dimensional Trials to not display correctly.
- Precious Purification Stone can now remove Fear effects.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from putting away the fishing rod unless they restarted the game when targeted by a party member’s Salvation Chain ability.
- Codex: Chapter 10: Wolf and Spear quest has been added to the codex, making the Feral Wolfer Aranka guardian acquirable.
- Fixed an issue preventing Queen Bellandir’s Serrated Spike from being eligible for sale on the Auction House despite crafting one with a Great Success.
- Fixed an issue with previously Friendly guilds returning to the Friendly list even after the 3-guild limit had been reached.
- Culinary Contracts can now reward food items… again.
- Fixed an issue causing matchmaking penalties to apply when players changed instances (such as entering/leaving the Amitoi House) while a successful matchmaking popup was active.
- Morphs: Caerulean Cygnus and Rankuian Purpuma now properly contribute Growth Points.