Throne and Liberty Valentine’s Day Event Patch Notes Revealed

It’s almost time to celebrate love in Solisium as Throne and Liberty gets ready for its next live event. That brings another update to the game just a little over a week since the last one. Server downtime for the 1.15.0 will begin on February 13th at 1:30 AM and last for around 6 hours. Once the update is complete, Throne and Liberty fans will be able to participate in the Valentine’s Day event. The free server transfer period for the server consolidation refresh will also begin, letting players transfer to a new server ahead of the automatic transfer. While this is a smaller update, the two big ticket items are big ones indeed, continuing the game’s live service element and improving the experience for those on smaller servers.

While Throne and Liberty still has an active player base, not all servers have stayed as active as others. That’s left many fans wanting to see changes to better balance servers, and the server consolidation plan from NC Soft works to address that. The February 13th update begins the next and major phase of consolidating servers to improve the player experience. If server updates don’t bring the excitement, however, there’s plenty of other updates to look forward to in Throne and Liberty version 1.15.0.

players have just a few more hours to use those lunar celebration coins

Most notably, this update ushers in the first-ever Valentine’s Day event in Throne and Liberty. Players will be able to enjoy seasonal crafting recipes, daily login rewards, and more from February 13th-February 26th. This event follows the Lunar Celebration event, which will fully conclude on February 12th just before the system maintenance period.

Throne and Liberty Patch Notes for Version 1.15.0

For a full list of everything new and improved with the February 13th Throne and Liberty patch, check out the full patch notes from NC Soft below.

Bonus Buffs and Items – Server Consolidation

All characters on all servers will receive the following buffs for the duration of the open transfer period from February 13 PT until February 27 PT:

Sollant Buff: Gain 20% more Sollant from hunting monsters.

Mastery Buff: Gain 50% more Mastery experience from all sources.

Training Dew: Receive 50% more Training Dew from sources that reward it.

Log in daily for additional bonus awards granted through the daily login event running through February 27 PT.

Valentine’s Day Event

As a token of our appreciation, please enjoy some seasonal crafted recipes, daily login rewards, and event vendor rewards in honor of Valentine’s Day through February 26!

All’s fair in love and Throne and Liberty

General

After maintenance, the Violetta’s Star Battle Pass will come to an end, and the new Ember’s Star Battle Pass begins!

Reminder! Season One of Arena and Dimensional Trials will come to an end at the start of maintenance on February 26.

PvP: Assist points are now granted to healers when party members they have healed successfully defeat other players.

Items: Many common items have had their stack sizes increased to a limit of 10,000.

1-Star Dungeons: Boss rewards for completing 1-Star dungeons can now be opened 3 times at the end of the run for increased rewards.

Guilds: Expired Guild Alliance requests no longer block guilds from sending a new Alliance request in the future.

Arena: Corrected the Imperator rank requirement to 2,200 points.

Arena: Fixed an issue preventing players from starting 3v3 Friendly Arenas.

Parties: Fixed an issue on consoles where parties may not form after accepting system-level party invites.

Combat: Auto-Move within range to use beneficial skills setting should now work properly with the Bow’s Healing Touch and Purifying Touch, as well as Greatsword’s Blood Devotion.

Players can now use Special Resistance Medals to craft Polished Crystals and Training Dew at the Sundries Crafter.

