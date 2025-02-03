Thronefall Gets Final Content Update

Originally released via Steam Early Access in 2023, Thronefall finally launched version 1.0 October 2024. Developed by indie studio Grizzly Games, this minimalist tower defense game seems to be a hidden gem for both PC and the Nintendo Switch, and has been regularly updated since its recent launch. However, the small team is on its next adventure as they announce the game is now content complete.

Thronefall Update 2.11 brings a total of 12 new mini-modes to the strategy game. The developers describe these modes as “very difficult, often almost puzzle-like, bonus challenges with modified rules that heavily mix up the gameplay.” Although it is recommended to finish the campaign before taking on these challenges, the mini-modes are now unlocked right from the jump. This content is entirely optional, and were gameplay experiments that showcase the game’s “untapped potential” and to give experienced players more activities to do once they’ve mastered its mechanics.

Grizzly Games have highlighted three of the mini-modes now available through Thronefall Update 2.11. True Endless brings players to the Totend map to face of an almost endless amount of random enemy waves. This is the most requested mode, and is different from the already implemented Eternal Trials.

Reverse Siege allows the player to become the attacker. Set on the Freifort map, players will attempt to take out an enemy base. This was another community requested mode, but the devs say its difficulty is on the “spicy side.” They also state that it is “surprisingly fun” and would “probably make for a great standalone game.”

The last mini-mode highlighted is Summoner Gold. This tasks the player with collecting as much gold as possible, with the only source of income coming from summoning circles around the map. This gives the player the option to choose how difficult their run will be.

At the end of the update, Grizzly Games announces they are currently working on a new game. As a result, Thronefall is considered “officially complete.” The studio will continue to support the game with bug fixes or other “urgent” issues.

“The content for Thronefall is hereby officially complete,” says Grizzly Games in its new update. “We’ll continue to support the game with bug fixes, solving urgent issues whenever and if they occur, but besides that we’re excited for new adventures.”

“Thank you for the incredible journey, and what a journey it has been,” continues the update. “Thanks for all the constructive feedback and support ever since the Early Access launch. You’ve done amazing and serving you was a blast. This is not a goodbye, we’ll see you around, either in Thronefall or for whatever comes next!”

Along with the new mini-modes, Thronefall Update 2.11 also includes several quality of life and bug fixes which can be seen in the notes below:

Quality of Life

Nothing groundbreaking, but important nevertheless:

Color blindness settings: Option to change enemy colors

Option to change enemy colors Speed toggle hotkey: Allowing you to speed up time, unbound by default

Allowing you to speed up time, unbound by default Better controller detection: Tutorial tooltips automatically switch icon depending on your input method (should have been there a long time ago, sorry) and updated support for more controller devices

Tutorial tooltips automatically switch icon depending on your input method (should have been there a long time ago, sorry) and updated support for more controller devices 4 New Languages: Korean, Italian, Ukrainian and Czech

Bug Fixes

