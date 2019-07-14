Ticket to Ride Board Game Sale Beats Black Friday and Prime Day

Days of Wonder’s Ticket to Ride is one of the most popular board games of all-time and has spurred numerous spin-offs, but if you don’t already have a copy of the original game in your collection, today would be the day to remedy that. Walmart has it on sale for only $19.98 (50% off with free 1-day shipping on orders over $35) which is an all-time low price by a considerable margin. The deal is part of Walmart’s summer sales event, which is their answer to Amazon’s Prime Day. However, Amazon has never gone this low on Ticket to Ride, so jump on it while you can.

If you are unfamiliar with Ticket to Ride, the official description is available below. Note that the game is actually being turned into a reality TV show, so you’ll be able to enjoy that on another level if and when it becomes a series.

“October 2, 1900 – it’s 28 years to the day that noted London eccentric, Phileas Fogg accepted and then won a bet that he could travel “Around the World in 80 Days.” Now, at the dawn of the century, some old friends have gathered to celebrate Fogg’s impetuous and lucrative gamble – and to propose a new wager of their own. The stakes: $1 million in a winner-takes-all competition. The objective: to see the most cities in North America – in just 7 days.”

“Ticket to Ride is a cross-country train adventure game. Players collect train cards that enable them to claim railway routes connecting cities throughout North America. The longer the routes, the more points they earn. Additional points come to those who can fulfill their Destination Tickets by connecting two distant cities, and to the player who builds the longest continuous railway. For 2 to 5 players ages 8 and older. Playing time: 30-60 minutes. Comes with: 1 Board map of North American train routes, 240 Colored Train Cars, 110 Train Car cards, 30 Destination Tickets, 5 Wooden Scoring Markers, 1 Days of Wonder Online access number, and a Rules booklet.”

