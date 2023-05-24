Ticket to Ride Legacy Teased

It looks like a legacy version of Ticket to Ride is on the way. Earlier today, Days of Wonder posted a trailer for a new version of Ticket to Ride, the classic board game that's all about building train lines to various destinations. The designers for this new edition are Ticket to Ride creator Alan Moon, Pandemic creator Matt Leacock and Risk: Legacy designer Rob Daviau. Daviau and Leacock's inclusion in the credits of the game have many fans speculating that this could be a Legacy version of Ticket to Ride, a first for the franchise.

Legacy-style games are a twist on popular game concepts by adding a campaign component and permanent game changes. Daviau invented the game concept with Risk: Legacy, in which players could permanently alter the board or gain other distinct advantages based on who won each game. Daviau and Leacock worked together on the Pandemic Legacy trilogy, the second of which won a Spiel des Jahres Special Prize. Several other legacy versions of popular games have been released, including Betrayal Legacy and Machi Koro Legacy.

Ticket to Ride, of course, is one of the great modern board games and has spawned a franchise featuring various maps and a handful of variant rules. The core of each Ticket to Ride game involves trying to score points by placing railway markers on colored spaces in between two cities to form routes. Certain cities only have a limited number of routes going into them, so players have to strategically claim spaces with their limited number of rails.

No other details have been announced about this new Ticket to Ride game other than it will be released this fall, but a Legacy version would likely be a top seller of the year.