Tiger King’s Cast Has Been Faithfully Recreated in The Sims 4

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping everyone in-doors at the moment, Netflix users have embraced the absurdity that is Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. The documentary series follows Joe Exotic, a private zoo owner accused of the hiring a contract killer to murder Carol Baskin, an animal rights activist. Viewers can’t seem to agree on whether or not Joe Exotic is actually guilty of the crime, but they should be able to enjoy these likenesses of the show’s cast in The Sims 4, created by Kari Nicole Mckendrick. Mckendrick went above and beyond replicating the show’s cast, and the attention to detail is quite amazing.

While Joe Exotic’s existence in the game is fairly unsurprising (he’s been recreated by a number of Sims players already), McKendrick took it a step further than most by creating Carol Baskin, John Finlay, and Travis Maldonado. Mckendrick included several outfits for each of the characters, giving them looks that are extremely faithful to the Netflix series.

The personalities on Tiger King have truly made the show a success, but the animals themselves are, naturally, a central focus. In order to replicate the animals, Mckendrick painted dogs in the game to look like big cats. As such, the Sims versions of Joe Exotic and Carol Baskin can interact with the animals just as they do in the series.

The whole thing is just another testament to the creativity of Sims fans. Since the release of The Sims 4 in 2014, players have come up with truly amazing creations. One fan even painstakingly recreated the Tanner residence from Fuller House, another Netflix exclusive series. Mods are extremely prevalent in the Sims community, and fans around the world work to build on one another’s designs, granting the game a plethora of unique options. As far as building games are concerned, it seems there are few communities in gaming that are as passionate, and Mckendrick’s Tiger King designs are just the latest example.

Fans of the Netflix series will be happy to know that Mckendrick has added the characters to the Sims gallery, so they can be downloaded and used by anyone. Given the show’s popularity at the moment, it definitely seems like a lot of fans will be doing just that.

