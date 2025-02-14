TikTok is back on App Stores following almost a full month of being absent. TikTok is one of the biggest social media platforms on the planet and has forced almost all of its competitors to learn from it. TikTok has found success in being a video platform that prioritizes short form content that is fed to you by a very intelligent algorithm that learns your personal tastes. TikTok has expanded since its inception to include things like live streams and even personal shops where users can earn commission on helping sell/promote products. In essence, not only is it a fun app, but it is also a way to make a lot of money if you are committed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, TikTok has been a subject of controversy for years due to the fact its owned by Chinese company ByteDance. The United States government, particularly Donald Trump during his first term, grew concerned that TikTok was being used to spy on and collect data on American citizens. This led to a push to ban the app back in 2020 and it ended up taking all the way until 2025 to actually happen. The U.S. government decided that TikTok must find a new owner in the United States in order to continue operating in the country or be banned. TikTok failed to meet that deadline and was banned on January 18th.

However, it quickly returned on January 19th with promises from then-incoming President Trump that they would find a way to work it all out. Since then, it has been a priority to strike a deal with a company to take over TikTok. Microsoft is reportedly eyeing the TikTok acquisition along with a number of other powerful, wealthy companies and individuals. As of right now, no deal has been made. TikTok is still technically banned in the United States, but its punishment isn’t being enforced. There’s still a ticking clock for TikTok to find a buyer, supposedly.

TikTok Returns to App Stores After Ban

TikTok

Since TikTok’s initial shut down in the United States, it has been removed from App Stores. The likes of Apple and Google were told they would be penalized $5,000 per user if it kept the app on their marketplaces following the ban, which could result in an $850 million penalty if enforced. Those who deleted the app have been completely unable to access it, but it has suddenly been brought back and made available for everyone once again. According to Bloomberg, Apple and Google were both informed by Attorney General Pam Bondi that they can bring back TikTok without penalty as there’s a 75-day extension for TikTok and Trump to find a solution to the ban.

As of right now, we have no idea if that will be possible. It will require a lot of money and careful examination of the law for this all to work. Either way, for the time being, U.S. citizens can resume their enjoyment of TikTok. However, if things are not resolved by April, things could get messy for TikTok users once again.