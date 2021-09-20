TimTheTatman Joins Complexity Gaming

After teasing an announcement yesterday, Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar has revealed that he will be joining Complexity Gaming. TimTheTatman will apparently become a part owner of the organization as part of the agreement, and as a content creator, he will participate in “community-focused campaigns, personal appearances, and co-branded merchandise capsules.” TimTheTatman is a longtime fan of the Dallas Cowboys, and Complexity has been part of the Cowboys organization since Jerry Jones purchased a majority stake in the organization back in 2017. This likely played a big role in TimTheTatman’s decision to join Complexity, and the official Dallas Cowboys Twitter account even celebrated the signing.

The Tweet from the Cowboys can be found embedded below.

https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1440060380240171011

Following TimTheTatman’s tease yesterday, many fans expected the streamer to sign with FaZe Clan, or perhaps 100 Thieves. Adding some fuel to the fire, a number of streamers cryptically replied yesterday, hinting that they might have some kind of inside knowledge. Given these hints, Complexity came as a surprising selection for the streamer. Of course, considering his passion for the Cowboys, Complexity makes a lot more sense in retrospect, and it will be interesting to see how the partnership develops over time. With TimTheTatman a part owner of Complexity, it’s possible that we could see more big name streamers gravitate to the group.

TimTheTatman first began streaming in 2012, and quickly made a name for himself playing games like Fortnite and Counter-Strike. The streamer announced plans to leave Twitch earlier this month, in order to join YouTube Gaming. Clearly, the streamer is making big changes for the future, and it will be interesting to see what kind of impact these changes will have. As of this writing, TimTheTatman has 4.08 million followers on YouTube,so he’ll bring a large and passionate following with him to Complexity.For fans that have been following TimTheTatman since his journey began, it seems like his star could be rising in a very big way!

