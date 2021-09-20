TimTheTatman Teases Next Organization

Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar has made a decision about which gaming organization he’s going to join, and an announcement will be made on Monday, September 20th at 3 p.m. CT. The streamer teased the announcement on Twitter today, but he chose his words carefully, ensuring that there weren’t any actual hints about the organization. Obviously, this will come as a disappointment to some fans, but there will be plenty of time to speculate over the next day. Given the streamer’s popularity, it seems like a possibility he could end up with any group, at this point!

“Tomorrow, Monday September 20th, 3PM CST.I’ll be announcing which org I decided to join,” TimTheTatman’s Tweet reads.

Naturally, the Tweet above has led to a lot of speculation from fans of the streamer! Swagg and Nickmercs both seemed to drop hints that TimTheTatman could be joining them in FaZe Clan, and that seems like a distinct possibility. Some fans guessed he could end up with 100 Thieves, or NRG. There are a lot of strong organizations that could benefit from TimTheTatman joining. The streamer just made the jump from Twitch to YouTube Gaming earlier this month, so clearly a lot of changes are happening right now for TimTheTatman!

TimTheTatman has found a massive amount of success since he began streaming back in 2012. With 6.5 million followers, it’s likely a lot of organizations were interested in signing the streamer. That likely means he’ll wind up joining someone big, and it’s hard not to see FaZe Clan as the most likely scenario, even ignoring the comments from Swagg and Nickmercs. Of course, it’s possible they know nothing and are just having some fun speculating, just as so many others seem to be doing. Regardless of where TimTheTatman ends up, we know exactly where to expect the announcement, and fans won’t have to wait too much longer to find out for themselves!

