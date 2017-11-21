Working ‘80s Arcade Cabinets That You Can Fit in Your Pocket

Fans of retro games would probably find these tiny arcade cabinets loaded with working versions of Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, and Space Invaders (Galaxian coming soon) highly amusing. You can take an '80s arcade with you wherever you go - only this time no quarters are necessary. A quarter would pretty much cover the entire screen, so they wouldn't fit anyway.

Each of these arcade cabinets is modeled after the original designs from the '80s, but they're small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. They feature a high-resolution back-lit screen, authentic game sounds, and a joystick and two buttons that you can control with two fingers or thumbs. There's also a clip keychain on the back to make it easier to carry around. You can order a cabinet with your game of choice here. The full list of specs is available below.

• Tiny Arcade – Licensed Retro Games

• Officially-licensed merchandise

• Choose Space Invaders, Galaxian, Pac-Man, or Ms. Pac-Man

• These games put the power of the arcade in the palm of your hand

• For die-hard video game players

• And retro enthusiasts

• Stack of quarters not required

• Neither is calling "next game!"

• Clip keychain on top of back

• Control with joystick and two buttons

• Batteries: 3 AAA 1.5V (not included)

Dimensions:

• Approx. 3.5" tall x 1.75" wide x 1.8" deep

• Keychain length approx. 1"

• Screen size less than 1.5"