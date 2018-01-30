Tiny Metal Has a Huge Update Available on Switch, New Content and Fixes Incoming

A massive new update to Tiny Metal on Nintendo Switch was released just today, not only cleaning up a few bugs, but adding tons of features that are completely new to the game. A new trailer has released alongside the patch, highlighting additions such as three new skirmish maps, tweaks and clean-ups on the UI side of things, and more backstory for players to explore.

Check out the video (which is in Japanese) below, then scroll down for all of the details on what the new patch includes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s everything you’ll find in Patch 1.0.10:

Content Add three new skirmish maps “Split Fire,” “Sea of Trees,” and “Abandoned Park”

Add loading screen in replacement of open cutscene video

Expand Hero Units Metalpedia entry User Interface Increase text size for event dialogs

Add 0.1 second wait between Hero selection and landing selection to prevent mis-presses

Add canceling of fast forward during cutscene dialogs

Add two extra zoom levels in field mode

Allow player cursor to enter unseen terrain

Make player cursor hover on top of tiles and not fixed to the floor

Make attack previews for indirect units show the unmoved attack range

Make camera panning track focusing on indirect unit’s targets

Make saving settings perform an immediate save to disk

Move cutscene dialog buttons to non-moving position at bottom of screen

Mouse controls select a unit even if the mouse position is not exactly over said unit

Reduce default unit voice play chance to 50% from 100%

Increase contrast of hp % number on per unit hp bar Balance Make all land-based units healable at Cities, HQs, and Factories

Increase difficulty of M13 & M14 on both normal and New Game +

Reduce flanking vulnerability of Fighter units to 15% for attacks from behind

Increase terrain sighting range by +1 for Riflemen, Lancer, SpecOps, Sniper, and Scout

units

units Increase terrain sighting range by +1 for all buildings that can be captured

Increase attack power of Riflemen and SpecOps against Sniper units

Increase attack power of Lancers against Heavy Metals

Decrease difficulty of Mt. Forest in Skirmish Mode Bug Fixes

Fix Steam Cloud save failing to update save files

Fix victory not being given to player on three or more team maps under rare conditions

Fix cursor realignment upon new player turn when auto-move to next action is disabled

Fix optional mission 3 (MX03) not revealing during New Game+ mode

Fix some UI text not being translated

Tiny Metal is currently available on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Source: Gematsu