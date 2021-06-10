Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Announced by Borderlands Developer

As the teasers and rumors suggested, Gearbox revealed a brand new Borderlands game during Summer Games Fest. Unfortunately, for those hoping to see Borderlands 4, that's not Gearbox revealed today. Rather, it revealed a new Borderlands spin-off, dubbed Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, which as the name suggests, stars Tiny Tina. In addition to revealing the game, Gearbox also relayed word that it's releasing in early 2022.

Tiny Tina made her debut back in Borderlands 2 and has since been in Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and Borderlands 3. As one of the series more popular characters, it makes sense she would be the character to get a spin-off, though it's worth noting she's a bit divisive among some fans, so while this is a somewhat obvious choice, it's also a bit of a risky one from Gearbox.

"Tina and her parents were sold to Hyperion to become test subjects for Jack's slag mutation experiments, an event which led to the deaths of her parents," reads a blurb about the character over on the Borderlands wiki. "She escaped their fate using a grenade that she had hidden in her dress at her mother's insistence, and once she was free of Hyperion's reach she vowed revenge on the man that had sold her family: Flesh-Stick.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will be available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S when it releases.

