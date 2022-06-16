New Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Update Live Alongside Patch Notes

Gearbox has dropped a new Tiny Tina's Wonderlands update on Borderlands fans alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything Gearbox has done with the update, which, unfortunately, isn't a ton. In addition to the standard weekly rotations, the update contains a few minor changes involving enemies in the game, snipers, and pistols. As for new content, there is none, or at least nothing of consequence.

While we know everything the update does through the patch notes, these patch notes don't have any information about various file sizes on various platforms. This means the only insight into how long the update will take to download is point out that the patch notes are on the smaller side and don't feature any new content, which typically points toward a smaller update.

Below, you can check out

Weekly Rotations:

Weekly Event! This in-game, limited-time mini-event will be active from June 16 to June 23 at 9:00 AM PT.

Activated the In-Game Mini Event: Crystalline Chaos! Increased base crystals gained from clearing a room in the Chaos Chamber by 50% -- Increased base crystals gained from Big Reward Dice in Chaos Chamber by 50% -- Doubled base crystals from doing Bonus Objectives in Chaos Chamber -- Doubled base crystals gained from the Switches in Chaos Chamber --

Featured Runs are available in the Chaos Chamber after you've completed the main story, and rotate weekly every Thursday at 9:00 AM PT. They're the same for all players, so jump in and see how your run went compared to other Fatemakers!

This run features Wastard and Death Rattler. Get ready to take on a new featured run in the Chaos Chamber!

Have you checked out the goodies for sale in the Vending Machines for the Chaos Chamber's Loot Room? They switch out their merchandise every week!

Change Notes:

A Shroomoner enemy would calm down if it was able to have time to reflect, so we gave it something to stay mad about during the Ron Rivote side mission to prevent it from not moving

The Legendary Torgue pistol "The Message" has been updated to display its magazine size based on the item card as intended

Prevented players from free, free fallin' outside of the Overworld map near The Fearamid

Stopped a skeleton from getting stuck and out of reach during "Hero of Brighthoof" to prevent progression from being blocked

Dahlia Snipers with a specific foregrip part would not display the correct magazine size.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the new Borderlands game, click here.