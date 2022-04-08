New Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Update Releasing Today, Patch Notes Revealed

A new Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands update has been released for Borderlands fans on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. To accompany the update, developer Gearbox has released official and full patch notes that reveal and detail everything the update does, which is nothing too consequential, unfortunately. That said, there are well over a dozen changes and improvements, so while none of these changes and improvements are supremely consequential, they are quite a few.

While we know everything that the update does, we don’t know how big the file size of the update is on any platform. The only insight we can offer is that given the lack of new content and the size of the patch notes point towards a smaller file size, aka a brief download.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the patch notes for yourself:

Patch Notes:

Balanced overall weapon damage scaling. Hyperius Shotgun damage increased. Blackpowder Shotgun damage increased. Feriore Shotgun damage increased. Skulldugger Assault Rifle damage increased. Dahlia Assault Rifle damage decreased

Stairs going into Brighthoof will no longer eat items.

The waypoint during the “Burning Hunger” side quest will no longer disappear when going back to Tangledrift.

The Legendary Marshmallow spell now has fire before it spawns so it looks as cool as intended.

Spore Warden’s Barrage now properly receives damage boost from rings.

Spore Warden’s Barrage now works properly with Clawbringer’s “Fire Bolt” and Spellshot’s “One Slot One Kill”

Kao Khan and the Heckdawer of the Hurricane now properly show the correct magazine size on the item card.

Punished Polly’s bad behavior. She shouldn’t push Fatemakers to their deaths anymore (unless they deserve it).

Ice Spike Spell has been adjusted to deal damage to individual targets once per cast.

King Q’urub Hullsunder in Drowned Abyss now engages with the player from a further distance.

Prevented Fatemakers from letting an evil plant get them stuck in a corner in Tangledrift.

Ron Rivote quest billboard has been moved to a new location to reduce confusion during the “Walk the Stalk” quest.

Added Collision to some areas in Tangledrift.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the new Borderlands spin-off, click here.