Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Has Gone Gold

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands developer Gearbox Software has revealed that the upcoming video game, set to release on March 25th for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store, has officially gone gold. This means that, barring any unforeseen circumstances, the title should release on time as expected.

If you’re not familiar with the term, a video game having “gone gold” essentially means that the full base version of the title has been handed off for manufacturing and packaging and the like. This master version is a complete, definitive version that has passed all of the appropriate checks for its platforms and is ready for the rest of the process. That doesn’t mean there won’t also be a day one patch, which is fairly common these days as developers continue to work on improving video games even further all the way up to release dates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

don't look now 👀



Tiny Tina's Wonderlands JUST WENT GOLD baybay!!! 🏆🥇 pic.twitter.com/Esxsv5qI0e — Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🌈🦄 (@PlayWonderlands) February 2, 2022

The video game is based on a piece of DLC for Borderlands 2 that basically brings a bit of fantasy to the spacefaring dystopia of the franchise. In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Tiny Tina (voiced by Ashly Burch) guides players on a wild looter-shooter ride alongside “headstrong captain” Valentine (voiced by Andy Samberg) and “rule-obsessed robot” Frette (voiced by Wanda Sykes) as they look to defeat the Dragon Lord (voiced by Will Arnett).

As noted above, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is set to release for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store on March 25th. It is set to release on other PC storefronts later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases in March? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!