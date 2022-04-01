Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Update Buffs New Element, Patch Notes Revealed

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands got an update this week, and this time, it does more than simply fixing bugs. Hotfix 1.0.1.0b which released on Friday includes a buff for Dark Magic, the newest element introduced to the Borderlands universe and one that plays into the fantasy themes at work within Wonderlands. The update has other changes to take note of, too, but the only balance change deals with the Dark Magic element which may make players rethink some of their loadout options.

Dark Magic deals damage in Wonderlands just like the other elemental effects such as fire, ice, and others, but Dark Magic also has the advantage of sapping health from enemies hit by its effects. That’s an attractive proposition, but Gearbox apparently agreed with some players’ opinions that Dark Magic didn’t scale quite as well as other elements. To fix that, the scaling on those sorts of weapons has been improved.

You can see that buff and three other changes detailed in the patch notes below for the 1.0.1.0b hotfix.

1.0.1.0b Patch Notes

Dark Magic scaling on Weapons has been improved to match other elemental weapons

Legendary Spells have been updated to change color to their respective element in when viewed in Item Inspection

Legendary Spells have been updated to use the icon that matches their casting style when viewed in Item Inspection

Chaos Bunnies and Chests have been updated to include Chaos Chamber-specific loot

While this is welcome news for any type of player since anybody can pick up a Dark Magic weapon and go to town with it regardless of their chosen class, it’s particularly good news for those who may have chosen the Graveborn class when creating their character. That’s because the Graveborn characters use Dark Magic and its effects all throughout their kits including in their Class Feat, Action Skills, and Passive Skills. The increased scaling on the weapons won’t necessarily make Graveborn players stronger through direct buffs, but there’s a good chance people using that class were using Dark Magic weapons anyway, so you’ll become even stronger that way.

Update 1.0.1.0b for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be live on all platforms by 9:30 AM PT. Read the notes here: https://t.co/4ngJZ6dgHf — Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🌈🦄 (@PlayWonderlands) April 1, 2022

The Twitter account for Wonderlands also addressed the two types of updates players will get from here on out seeing how this is the first kind of update that made meaningful balance changes within the game.

“There are two methods that we deliver updates to players,” the Twitter account clarified. “One will be the weekly changes that will cover smaller adjustments (such as this update) and the other will be downloadable updates to the game that will include more impactful bug fixes and changes.”

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ latest update is now available across all platforms.