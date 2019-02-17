Tire Swing Leads To Untimely Elimination During ‘Overwatch’ League Match

Being eliminated during any video game can be frustrating at times, especially when you’re on a stage such as that of the Overwatch League. However, when a tire swing is involved, laughter ensues.

During a recent match between Washington Justice and New York Excelsior, the tire swing on the Horizon Lunar Colony map played a role in one player’s untimely elimination. Playing as Pharah, Excelsior’s Libero was ready to unleash some justice from above to hold an oncoming Washington push.

Unfortunately, upon activating their Ultimate, Libero was knocked by a tire swing, which pushed them right into the enemy D.Va’s Defense Matrix, ultimately leading to their demise.

It’s tough to see when something like this happens, especially since Washington captured the point shortly after the incident and went on to win the map. As odd as the circumstances may be surrounding Libero’s elimination, another view shows that the initial Rocket Barrage was the cause of the tire swing hitting them.

While the result of Libero’s Ultimate may have not been ideal, the above clips will surely live on and continue to make players and fans alike laugh for some time to come. Luckily, this was just a small error in the grand scheme of things, as Excelsior went on to win the series 3-1 against Washington.

Even Libero was a good sport about it. They took to their Twitter to share how the tire swing feels about them.

Horizon tire hate me… — Libero (@Liberot99) February 16, 2019

The New York Excelsior are currently tied for first with Hangzhou Spark, each carrying a 2-0 record. The 2019 season may have just started, but it’s beginning to shape up to be a good one for Overwatch fans. If that tire swing could try to keep its cool, however, we’re sure those participating would greatly appreciate it.

