Titan Quest Coming To Consoles In 2018, Including Nintendo Switch

Hot on the heels of getting a new PC expansion approximately 11 years after its launch on PC, it appears that Titan Quest is getting a second chance at life – this time on consoles.

THQ Nordic has confirmed today that both Titan Quest and its expansion, Immortal Throne, will be making its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 20, 2018, with a Nintendo Switch release to follow later in the year.

For those unfamiliar with this PC classic, here’s the quick lowdown straight from the publisher:

“From Age of Empires co-creator Brian Sullivan and Braveheart writer Randall Wallace comes an action role playing game set in ancient Greece, Egypt and Asia. The Titans have escaped their eternal prison, wreaking havoc upon the earth. The gods seek a hero who can turn the tide in an epic struggle that will determine the fate of both men and gods. Are you ready for the quest?”

The game will be available in both a standard edition for $29.99, as well as a collector’s edition that includes the games, a replica of a Greek war helmet, a notepad and a premium box.

Here’s the rundown of features players can expect from the game:

Explore the Ancient World – Unlock arcane mysteries as you journey to legendary locations

– Unlock arcane mysteries as you journey to legendary locations Conquer Monsters of Legend – Battle mythical beasts in a story-driven campaign that will determine the fate of all existence.

– Battle mythical beasts in a story-driven campaign that will determine the fate of all existence. Highly Customizable Characters – Build and customize your characters with 28 classes and over 1000 pieces of unique and legendary items to create the ultimate champion.

– Build and customize your characters with 28 classes and over 1000 pieces of unique and legendary items to create the ultimate champion. Online Multiplayer Gameplay – Challenge others to experience the story in fast-action, 2-6 player online cooperative gameplay.

– Challenge others to experience the story in fast-action, 2-6 player online cooperative gameplay. Console controls & UI – Tailor made UI and controls for a perfect ARPG experience using a gamepad.

– Tailor made UI and controls for a perfect ARPG experience using a gamepad. Remastered graphics– Fully reworked textures for an up to date Titan Questexperience.

Console owners have been due for a great top-down adventure for some time – especially since we didn’t get Divinity: Original Sin 2 – so Titan Quest is sure to be a welcome sight for them. We’ll have more details on the game in the weeks ahead!