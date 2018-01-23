Titanfall 2 Can Be Yours For A Measly $8

We’ve seen a lot of good game bargains drop over the past few weeks, offering some pretty sweet deals around the range of $10 or so. But this one really takes the cake, especially considering what you get for the money.

An eBay seller by the name of Gamercandy is currently both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of Titanfall 2 for the low price of $8.13. And, for good measure, you’re going to get free shipping as well, which will save you even more money.

The game, which initially released for the full price of $60, is well worth that price, as you not only get the robust multiplayer that Titanfall has become known for, but also a new single player campaign to keep you busy when you’re not challenging others.

Here’s the full item description and features if you need a reminder:

Pilot and Titan unite as never before in Respawn Entertainment’s highly anticipated Titanfall 2. Featuring a single player campaign that explores the unique bond between man and machine, and backed by a deeper multiplayer experience, Titanfall 2 delivers fast-paced action brimming with inventive twists. Dominate the competition in multiplayer action, featuring six all-new Titans, enhanced Pilot abilities, an expanded customization system, new maps, weapons and much more.

Features:

Advanced, Action-Packed Gameplay– Whether fighting as a Pilot, the apex predators of The Frontier, or as a Titan, 20-foot tall war machines, Titanfall 2 provides an incredibly fun, fluid, and thrilling combat experience that is unmatched.

Captivating Single Player Campaign– Step on to The Frontier as a Militia rifleman with aspirations of becoming a Pilot. Stranded behind enemy lines, and against overwhelming odds, you must team up with a veteran Vanguard-class Titan and uphold a mission you were never meant to carry out.

Deeper Multiplayer Action– With six brand-new Titans, a host of deadly new Pilot abilities, an expanded customization system, new modes and much more, Titanfall 2 gives players the deeper MP experience they have been asking for.

Play with Friends, or Make New Ones– The social tissue of Titanfall 2, Networks makes it fast and easy to play with friends old and new. Whether Social or Competitive, players.

Titanfall 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Don’t miss these sweet deals for Xbox One and PlayStation 4!

