Titanfall 2 Update Adds New Elite Weapon Variants

The latest Titanfall 2 update is now ready to download with new Elite Weapon variants and other changes included in the patch.

On the balance side of things, this update is rather small, something that was pointed out by Respawn in the patch notes. We’ve included the notes that outline the main changes that shipped with the latest Titanfall 2 download, but the full details on the update can be seen through Respawn’s site.

One notable reason to check out the official patch notes is to see the new Community Banners that Respawn recently selected form tons of submissions. The new Community Banners were sent in by artists in the Titanfall community with 10 of them being selected as new banners that’ll become available within the patch.

But if you’re just looking for the main details of the new Titanfall 2 update, you can check out the new notes below to see all the changes now available in the latest patch.

Elite Weapon Warpaints

The weapons that are getting the warpaint treatment this month are the Flatline, Volt, EPGesus, Alternator, Softball, & the R-101. As always, you may buy these individually at $4.99 USD or as a bundle at $19.99 USD. But like always, the bundle will not last forever and will disappear 12/19.

Jump Starter Pack

This content was originally meant for those who bought the Ultimate Edition of Titanfall 2. Since then, we heard lots of feedback that the Jump Starter Pack has been helpful for players so we’ve decided to make it available to everyone to purchase if they want. You’ll be able to access it from the in game store for $6.99 USD and it includes:

500 Credits

10 double XP tokens

All Titans unlocked (not Primes)

All Pilot Tacticals unlocked

Underground R-201 Carbine

Patch Notes

Patch notes for this month are small, but it’s a few things that you guys asked for and we agreed with. This month’s patch notes are as follows: