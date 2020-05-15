EA Has Bad News for Titanfall Fans

✖

Electronic Arts has once again confirmed that Titanfall 3 is not in active development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, or any platform. The affirmation comes way of Respawn Entertainment boss Vince Zampella, who noted that the franchise is on ice, at least for now. According to Zampella, the series lives on in spirit via Apex Legends, and, at some point, he would personally like to see the series resurrected.

“There’s nothing currently in development,” said Zampella when asked about the Titanfall franchise. “But it’s always there. You see the little bits of stuff coming back [through the lore in Apex Legends]. At some point, I would personally like to see some kind of resurrection there. We’ll see if I can make that happen.”

With Apex Legends still going strong and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order poised to be turned into a trilogy, Titanfall developer Respawn Entertainment is busy these days. In other words, it should come as no surprise Titanfall is now on the shelf. However, some hoped that EA's new studio, DICE LA -- which is also being headed up by Vince Zampella -- would take over the shooter franchise.

Unfortunately, for Titanfall fans, it isn't, however, it will be a studio dedicated to shooters, or at least for now it is.

“That team is a shooter team,” said Zampella. “Chances are it’s going to be something along those lines. There’s a lot of really good shooter talent there. But I don’t want to lock it in and say that’s definitely exactly what they’re doing, because we’re going to look at everything and pick something that feels amazing. The same tenets that apply to Respawn of doing something new and exciting and kind of breaking the genre a little bit is what we’re going to apply to DICE LA. We’re going to look at trying to do something cool. We want to do something that’s not competitive with other EA games so that we’re kind of filling in the right gaps in the portfolio. We have some really good ideas, but it’ll be a little bit [before they make any announcements].”

While Titanfall 3 won't be revealed anytime soon, Zampella did teas Respawn may have something to reveal at EA Play this June.

