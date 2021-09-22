Titanfall 3 Developer Addresses New Rumors

A developer at Respawn Entertainment has addressed the latest Titanfall 3 rumors. In the past, EA and Respawn Entertainment have made it clear that the Titanfall franchise is currently on ice, which is to say there’s no game in development and no plans for a new game. Despite this, Titanfall 3 rumors have been circulating following this month’s NVIDIA leak, prompting community coordinator at Respawn Entertainment Jason Garza, to address this speculation.

For those that missed the NVIDIA fiasco, it was a databease leak that seemingly leaked the existence of metric ton of unannounced games. However, not long after the leak made the rounds, NVIDIA announced that while the content of the leak was real, many of the games included were speculative. Unfortunately, NVIDIA didn’t offer up any specifics on what games were speculative, but it looks like Titanfall 3 was one of them.

“Don’t get your hopes up, man,” said the aforementioned Garza. “I’ve said this before. We don’t have anything in the works. There’s nothing. There’s nothing there. We’ve got too many other games in the works right now.”

What these games are, remains to be seen. Between Apex Legends support and their rumored development of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, Respawn is likely pretty busy, and unless the studio expands, it’s hard to imagine them having the resources to dedicate to making Titanfall 3. And even if it did have the resources, who knows if they would be spent on a third game. While both games sold appreciably, they failed to ascend to the top of the multiplayer space, unlike Apex Legends, which continues to make EA boatloads of money.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Should Respawn make a third Titanfall game or keep the series on ice?