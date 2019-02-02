Report: ‘Titanfall’ Battle Royale Game Will Have No Titans

Yesterday, a report surfaced claiming that publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment were gearing up to not only reveal, but release, a brand-new, free-to-play Titanfall battle royale game. At the time, many were seemingly irresolute about the validity of the claims. However, since the first report via TheQuatering emerged, other journalists and outlets have popped up reinforcing the claim, and revealing some further insight into the project in the process.

For one, it appears the game will not have Titanfall in its title at all, but will be called Apex Legends. Why isn’t Titanfall in the name you ask? Well, while the game takes place in the universe of Titanfall — and will likely feature the same shooter feel — it doesn’t have any Titans. At least, this is what esports journalist Rod Breslau claims, citing sources who have actually played the game.

Apex Legends will feature classes/heroes with unique abilities, maximum of 60 players per server, maximum of 3 players per team (trios) to compliment each other. No titans. Just as Titanfall and Titanfall 2, Apex Legends will run on a modified version of Valve’s Source engine. — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) February 2, 2019

According to Breslau and others, the game will feature microtransactions and lootboxes for cosmetic items and in-game content in an approach that will feel familiar to anyone who has played Overwatch. Of course, this echo what TheQuartering claimed yesterday.

Breslau also reveals that the consensus of people who were shown the game this week at an event in Los Angeles, is that, apparently, it’s pretty good.

One top BR streamer/player provided their thoughts “The game definitely has A LOT of potential. I don’t think it’ll get old fast either. Was sad to leave when the time was up and I can’t really say that about any new games in this game drought. I’m excited to see where it goes.” — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) February 2, 2019

So, what started off as a seemingly dubious rumor yesterday, has now morphed into basically confirmation that the game is real and will release this Monday. It’s also worth pointing out that EA could move up the reveal now that the cat is out of the bag, but something tells me the cat slipping out was not an accident.