Titanic Movie Is Getting a Board Game

The 1997 James Cameron film Titanic is getting a board game later this year. Spin Master Games will release a board game adaptation of Titanic next month. Titanic: The Game will feature characters from the movie like Jack, Rose, Cal, and Ruth as they try to save as many passengers as they can while rushing through the sinking Titanic. The ship itself is represented by 36 tiles arranged in a 4x9 pattern. During each turn, a different tile is flipped over to its flooded side as players grab passengers and try to put them into lifeboats, while rushing to the top deck of the ship.

Players score points by saving passengers and playing "Star Cards," which can be cards that can only be played in certain rooms, or ask the players to recreate iconic scenes from the movie. For instance the "I'll Never Let Go" card tells the player who played the card to hang on the edge of the table and ask everyone "to promise to never let go." The player only scores points if they can extract a promise from another player, before they let go of the table and sink into the cold depths of the Atlantic Ocean....I mean, the floor. The player with the most points wins the game, although it seems like everyone will have a great time even if their character ends up falling off the boat and hitting the Titanic's massive propeller.

It might seem strange to release a board game adaptation of a movie released over 20 years ago, but nostalgia is all the rage these days, and several other companies have capitalized on modern adaptations of classic movies. We've already seen board game versions of Jaws and Back to the Future over the last year, and it seems like Titanic: The Game would be a big hit on the shelves of Target or other retailers.

Titanic: The Game is due to be released on August 1st.

