The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-Player Arcade1Up Cabinet is Back

Arcade1Up’s TMNT arcade cabinet includes the games Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from 1989 and Turtles in Time from 1991. It’s also the first Arcade1Up machine with four player co-op. Not surprisingly, when the cabinet first went up for pre-order back in August, it sold out in minutes. If you missed it, your second chance is happening right now.

The Arcade1Up TMNT cabinet with custom riser is back in stock right here at Walmart for $399.99 with free shipping. Another sell out is inevitable, so jump on this while you can – especially if you were thinking about getting it as a holiday gift. Something tells us these will be very hard to come by as we get closer to Christmas.

On a related note, the Marvel Super Heroes Arcade1Up cabinet without a custom riser is also back up for sale at Walmart for $299.99. At the time of writing, it’s back up for pre-order right here with free shipping slated for October 31st. Note that you can get a generic riser for $44.99, which makes it significantly cheaper than the custom riser and Special Edition versions – if you can find them.

The Marvel Super Heroes Arcade1UP cabinet includes three games: Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men: Children of the Atom, and The Punisher.

